DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 101,368 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,983 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,368 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $60,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

