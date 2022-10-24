DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 10,275 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.30% of W.W. Grainger worth $69,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW stock opened at $519.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $421.98 and a 1-year high of $588.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.13.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

