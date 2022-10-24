DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 1,546,996 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,546,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,329,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of Marvell Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,688,720 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $39.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of -149.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.