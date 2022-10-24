DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,506 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.34% of Kellogg worth $81,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 30.7% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 36.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 150,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 40,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 54.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $72.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

