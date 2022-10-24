DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,597 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $49,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 500,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,564.

Several research firms have recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $129.88 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

