DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,956 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of CME Group worth $95,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 26,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in CME Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.07.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $169.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

