DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.81% of Tetra Tech worth $57,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 83.3% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 258,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after buying an additional 117,547 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $134.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $720.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile



Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.



