DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 397,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 381,811 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $50,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.6 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $116.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.66 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.