DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $54,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $114.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average is $122.98. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

