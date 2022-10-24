DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 40,215 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,215 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $77,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 99,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $7,078,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $1,175,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 219.0% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.30.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $136.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71. The firm has a market cap of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

