Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROO. Beaufort Securities upgraded shares of Deliveroo to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup downgraded Deliveroo to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 132.17 ($1.60).

Deliveroo Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LON:ROO opened at GBX 84.84 ($1.03) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.03. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.58 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 327.50 ($3.96). The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Insider Transactions at Deliveroo

Deliveroo Company Profile

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £38,381.90 ($46,377.36). Insiders have sold 122,434 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,166 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

