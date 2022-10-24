Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $109.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.79% from the company’s previous close.

CCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $83.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average is $97.48. Crown has a 52-week low of $78.48 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Crown

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after buying an additional 1,302,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 5,439.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,081,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,524 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,917,000 after purchasing an additional 656,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after purchasing an additional 629,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.