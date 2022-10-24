Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 415

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 415 ($5.01) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) price objective on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 565 ($6.83) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 606.79 ($7.33).

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of LON EZJ traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 310.90 ($3.76). 3,352,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 338.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 417.27. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.90.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

