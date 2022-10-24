Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Price Target to €48.00

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($34.69) to €37.00 ($37.76) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli Trading Up 9.8 %

OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.