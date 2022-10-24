Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target to GBX 2,490

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,620 ($31.66) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMIGY. Investec raised shares of Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($35.08) to GBX 2,819 ($34.06) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18.

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

