Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Target Price to €14.50

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($25.51) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Patrizia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PTZIF remained flat at $11.33 during trading hours on Monday. Patrizia has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $13.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47.
About Patrizia
