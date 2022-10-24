Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Target Price to €14.50

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €25.00 ($25.51) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Patrizia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PTZIF remained flat at $11.33 during trading hours on Monday. Patrizia has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $13.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47.

About Patrizia

A leading partner for global real assets With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semi-professional and private investors for 38 years. PATRIZIA manages more than EUR 56 billion in assets and employs over 1,000 professionals at 28 locations worldwide.

