Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Target Price to $30.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

WMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 597.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,640.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 275,936 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

