dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $202.36 million and approximately $35,229.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031764 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00271519 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001334 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017312 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000389 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98901303 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $27,959.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

