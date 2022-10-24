Dipal Doshi Sells 2,342 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $45,200.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Dipal Doshi sold 811 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $14,606.11.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Dipal Doshi sold 3,085 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $46,984.55.

On Monday, September 26th, Dipal Doshi sold 3,083 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $47,231.56.

On Friday, September 23rd, Dipal Doshi sold 1,023 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $15,416.61.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Dipal Doshi sold 3,402 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $51,438.24.

On Thursday, September 15th, Dipal Doshi sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $3,008.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,100 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,676.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Dipal Doshi sold 171 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $2,052.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Dipal Doshi sold 1,639 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $21,110.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.66. 21,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,653. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 944,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 68,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,572,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

