Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.86. 2,288,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.87.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

