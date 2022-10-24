Dogelon Mars (ELON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $133.02 Million

Dogelon Mars (ELON) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Dogelon Mars token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogelon Mars has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Dogelon Mars has a market cap of $133.02 million and $1.32 million worth of Dogelon Mars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.09 or 0.28005124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Dogelon Mars Profile

Dogelon Mars’ genesis date was April 23rd, 2021. Dogelon Mars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,273,729,023,429 tokens. Dogelon Mars’ official Twitter account is @dogelonmars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogelon Mars is https://reddit.com/r/dogelon. The official website for Dogelon Mars is dogelonmars.com.

Buying and Selling Dogelon Mars

According to CryptoCompare, “Technically, Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a fork of Dogecoin, in the same sense that a knife is a fork of a spoon. It was named after the capital city of Mars: Dogelon (pronounced Dog-a-lon, not Doge Elon because that would be arrogant). The ticker is Dogelon (ELON), which should help prevent any confusion.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogelon Mars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogelon Mars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogelon Mars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

