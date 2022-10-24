Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

DORM opened at $85.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.72. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.29. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Several brokerages have commented on DORM. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Dorman Products from $129.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 238.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,950,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,890 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

