Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,706 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Dover worth $52,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Dover Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.68. 27,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.56. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

