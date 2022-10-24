Dover (NYSE:DOV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.27.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $123.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day moving average is $129.56. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.