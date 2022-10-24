Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

DOV traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,573. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.56. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Dover by 411.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $44,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

