Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DRPRF. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche alerts:

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a fifty-two week low of $80.49 and a fifty-two week high of $99.99.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.