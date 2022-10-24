DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $79.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $93.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 35,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $50,341,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

