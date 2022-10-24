EAC 24 Hour Volume Hits $47,214.00 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. EAC has a total market cap of $263.30 million and approximately $47,214.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00004548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00271525 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001335 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017340 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.88566527 USD and is up 15.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $58,103.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

