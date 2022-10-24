Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

EBMT stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.55. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,984.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.1% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 56,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

