Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) (TSE:ER) Stock Price Up 12%

Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) (TSE:ER – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 2,105,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 486,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) Stock Up 12.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$81.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.75.

Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Clearwater project, which hosts the Eau Claire gold deposit covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of QuÃ©bec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastmain Resources Inc. (ER.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.