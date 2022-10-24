Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 966.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,375,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after buying an additional 1,246,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,408 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,680,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,024. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

