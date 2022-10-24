Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Price Target Raised to €59.00

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EDNMY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edenred from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Monday.

Get Edenred alerts:

Edenred Trading Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.56. Edenred has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $28.80.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.