Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,816 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.1% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $68,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE LLY traded up $9.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $350.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $342.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32.
Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total value of $1,189,947.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,525,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,730,817,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total value of $1,189,947.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,525,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,730,817,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $143,804,828. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
