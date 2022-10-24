Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) PT Lowered to $15.00

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a current ratio of 25.88. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $734.36 million, a P/E ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.59 million. Analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.72%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -782.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Financial

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.