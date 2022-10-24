Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Cut by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,212 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $25,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.52. 33,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,588. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

