Emerson Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.74. 535,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,858,137. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

