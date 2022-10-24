Emerson Wealth LLC Sells 1,396 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Emerson Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 10.5% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.76. 502,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,234,072. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

