Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 64,266 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,266 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises 1.5% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $21,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.0 %

ROST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,372. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

