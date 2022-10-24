Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Vontier by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 675,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Vontier by 112.7% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 224,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,833 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vontier by 51.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Vontier by 32.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Vontier stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,087. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

