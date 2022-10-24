Empire Life Investments Inc. Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,620 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.89. 12,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.89. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

