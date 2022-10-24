Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.52. 2,796,382 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.68.

