Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $13.34 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,449 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.8% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.21. 62,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.03. The company has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

