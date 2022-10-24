Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $28.29 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,479 shares during the period. Gentex comprises approximately 2.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.43% of Gentex worth $28,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 77.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $124,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,302. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $37.90.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $463.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 18.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.