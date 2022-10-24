Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $33.48 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,126 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 2.4% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $33,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.95. 47,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,615. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.95. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.27.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

