Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 1,306 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.94. 9,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.