Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,370,000 after buying an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $513.00 to $423.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $400.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.96. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

