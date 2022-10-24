Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 20,700 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 410,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,678,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMTM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.85. 2,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,061. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49.

