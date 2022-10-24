Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.76.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 821,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.41. The company has a market cap of C$105.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$46.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.69.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$13.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

