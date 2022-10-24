Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Up 3.1%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.97 and last traded at $134.00. Approximately 3,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 257,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $6.56. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 376.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 218.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

