Energi (NRG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $193,707.00

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $193,707.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00081355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00060211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000305 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007830 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,646,262 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

